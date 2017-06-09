800

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Woman distracted by phone…

Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:31 am 06/09/2017 08:31am
Share

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was hospitalized after she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet (1.8 meters) into the opening.

Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.

Martin Delgadillo told WNBC-TV in New York he was standing outside his barbershop on Somerset Street when he saw the woman plunge through the access door.

“She was looking at her phone — the last minute — she hit the door and fell right in,” Delgadillo said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

“I thought texting and driving was a bad thing,” Delgadillo said. “Now it’s texting and walking.”

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Woman distracted by phone…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News