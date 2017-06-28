502

Wake extends baseball coach Tom Walter’s deal through 2024

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 2:19 pm 06/28/2017 02:19pm
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has extended baseball coach Tom Walter’s contract through the 2024 season.

Athletic director Ron Wellman announced the extension Wednesday. The private school did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Walter has led the Demon Deacons to six straight winning seasons, and they made their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this year.

They hosted a regional for the first time in 15 years and won it before falling in the super regionals to eventual College World Series champion Florida. Wake Forest’s 43-20 record was its best since 2002.

Wellman called Walter “a proven developer of young men on the field, in the classroom and in life.”

