Video review used to show red card to Cameroon defender

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 12:46 pm 06/25/2017 12:46pm
Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan holds a red card in his hand during the Confederations Cup, Group B soccer match between Germany and Cameroon, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Video review has been used to show a red card to Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Mabouka was sent off for a high challenge on Germany midfielder Emre Can — though only after teammate Sebastien Siani was first shown a red card in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Siani sarcastically applauded Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan before the official consulted a tablet computer at the side of the pitch to see the images for himself.

Roldan then returned to the pitch and raised the red card at Mabouka.

The Cameroon player left the field in the 64th minute around three minutes after the tackle on Can, who was treated for his injured right leg.

