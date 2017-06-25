502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Valentino Rossi wins Dutch…

Valentino Rossi wins Dutch Grand Prix at Assen, Petrucci 2nd

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 8:23 am 06/25/2017 08:23am
Share

ASSEN, Netherlands (AP) — Valentino Rossi held off Danilo Petrucci to win the TT Assen MotoGP race Sunday as championship leader Maverick Vinales crashed out and slipped to second in the standings.

It was Yamaha rider Rossi’s 10th grand prix victory on the track in the northern Netherlands and his first win of the MotoGP season. Marc Marquez of Spain finished third.

“This place is always special,” Rossi said. “I am so happy for me, for my team, because I’m back on the first place after one year, more or less.”

Vinales’ fall meant that Andrea Dovizioso went top in the championship thanks to a fifth-place finish. Rossi rose to third.

The top riders dueling for victory stayed on slick tires despite light rain that began falling midway through the race.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Valentino Rossi wins Dutch…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News