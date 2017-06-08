800

US women score in 2nd half, beat Sweden 1-0 in friendly

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:37 pm 06/08/2017 05:37pm
GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored in the second half, lifting the U.S. women to a 1-0 victory over Sweden in a friendly on Thursday night.

A perfectly timed run from the midfield by Crystal Dunn led to a through-ball for Lavelle inside the 18-yard box. Lavelle, 22, calmly put it home in the 56th minute for her second international goal in her fifth international appearance.

Earlier, Dunn had a semi-breakaway, but her shot was saved by Hilda Carlen.

Alyssa Naeher got the shutout, with lots of help from Allie Long. Sweden had a dangerous chance in the 44th minute when Caroline Seger got free in the box. Her shot from the left side of the penalty area looked to be going wide before it was blocked by Long. The ball bounced over sliding goalkeeper Naeher, but Long recovered to sweep the ball off goal line.

The United States is 21-6-11 against Sweden, including 3-0-0 in Sweden.

The women will play Norway on Sunday to finish their two-game trip.

