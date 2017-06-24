U.S. Outdoor Championships Results

|Saturday
|At Hornet Stadium Stadium
|Sacramento, Calif.
(All race distances in meters)
1, Fred Kerley, Texas A&M, 44.03 seconds. 2, Gil Roberts, unattached, 44.22. 3, Wil London III, Baylor, 44.47. 4, Bryshon Nellum, unattached, 44.50. 5, Tony McQuay, Adidas, 44.51. 6, Michael Cherry, LSU, 44.67. 7, Michael Norman Jr., Southern California, 44.80. 8, Kyle Collins, Texas Tech, 45.49.
1, Robby Andrews, Adidas, 3 minutes, 43.29 second. 2, Matthew Centrowitz, Nike/Nike Oregon Project, 3:43.41. 3, John Gregorek, ASICS, 3:43.99. 4, Craig Engels, Nike, 3:44.01. 5, Cristian Soratos, Adidas, 3:44.49. 6, Jordan McNamara, Nike, 3:44.81. 7, Samuel Prakel, Oregon, 3:45.02. 8, Josh Thompson, Nike/Bowerman TC, 3:45.07. 9 David Ribich, Western Oregon, 3:45.44. 10, Benjamin Saarel, Colorado, 3:45.57. 11, Andrew Hunter, Adidas, 3:46.37. 12, Ben Blankenship, Nike/Nike OTCE, 3:46.42. 13, Clayton Murphy, Nike, 3:50.55.
1, Sam Kendricks, Nike, 19 feet, 8 ¼ inches. 2, Andrew Irwin, Arkansas Vault Club, 18-10 ¼. 3, Chris Nilsen, South Dakota, 18-10 ¼. 4, Devin King, unattached, 18-8 ¼. 5, Scott Houston, Shore AC, 18-6 ½. 6, Audie Wyatt, Texas A&M, 18-4 ½. 7, Logan Cunningham, unattached, 18-4 ½. 8, Tray Oates, Samford, 18-4 ½. 9, Jeffrey Coover, unattached, 18-0 ½. 10, Jacob Albright, unattached, 17-8 ½. 11, Chris Pillow, unattached, 17-8 ½. 12, Cale Simmons, U.S. Air Force, 17-8 ½. Kyle Pater, unattached, John Prader, unattached, Luke Winder, North Central, Victor Weirich, unattached, Deakin Volz, Virginia Tech, Matt Ludwig, Akron, NH.
1, Mason Finley, Nike, 206 feet, 9 inches. 2, Andrew Evans, Nike, 205-3. 3, Rodney Brown, Nike, 199-8. 4, Brian Williams II, Ole Miss, 198-8. 5, Tavis Bailey, Nike, 198-6. 6, Jared Schuurmans, unattached, 193-7. 7, Reginald Jagers III, Kent St., 192-5. 8, Michael Ohakwe, unattached, 190-4. 9, Jason Harrell, unattached, 186-11. 10, David Lucas, Penn St., 184-9. 11, Ryan Hunter-Simms, Oregon, 183-2. 12, Macklin Tudor, Cincinnati, 182-3. 13, Reno Tuufuli, Iowa, 181-8. 14, Phillip Jager, Akron, 180-1. 15, Kord Ferguson, Alabama, 176-9. 16, Justin Ramirez, Iron Wood TC, 175-8. 17, Joshua Syrotchen, unattached, 171-10. Sam Mattis, Garage Strength, foul.
1, Riley Dolezal, unattached, 268 feet, 3 inches. 2, Cyrus Hostetler, Nike, 261-6. Michael Shuey, Penn St., 255-8. 4, Timothy VanLiew, Iron Wood TC, 252-4. 5, Sean Furey, unattached, 241-0. 6, Curtis Thompson, unattached, 238-8. 7, Andrew Fahringer, Shore AC, 237-2. 8, Chris Mirabelli, Rutgers, 230-6. 9, Tom Carr, Rutgers, 230-3. 10, Mclean Lipschultz, Alabama, 229-5. 11, Sam Hardin, Texas A&M, 228-7. 12, Capers Williamson, unattached, 227-0. 13, Cody Danielson, Oregon, 219-0. 14, Nicholas Howe, unattached, 215-10. 15, Trevor Danielson, Stanford, 207-0. 16, Brent Lagace, unattached, 207-0. 17, Benjamin Woodruff, unattached, 206-8. 18, Michael Biddle, Penn St., 200-5.
___
1, Kendra Harrison, Adidas, 12.60 seconds. 2, Nia Ali, unattached, 12.68. 3, Christina Manning, Adidas, 12.70. 4, Dawn Harper, Nike, 12.78. 5, Sharika Nelvis, Adidas, 12.80. 6, Kristi Castlin, Nike, 12.91. 7, Alaysha Johnson, Oregon, 12.92. 8, Jasmin Stowers, Nike, 12.94.
1, Quanera Hayes, Nike, 49.72 seconds. 2, Phyllis Francis, Nike, 49.96. 3, Kendall Ellis, Southern California, 50.00. 4, Natasha Hastings, Under Armour/NYAC, 50.14. 5, Shakima Wimbley, Miami, 50.36. 6, Daina Harper, Arkansas, 50.64. 7, Jessica Beard, Adidas, 50.85. 8, Courtney Okolo, Nike, 51.23.
1, Jenny Simpson, New Balance, 4 minutes, 6.33 seconds. 2, Kate Grace, Nike, 4:06.95. 3, Sara Vaughn, Brooks, 4:07.85. 4, Lauren Johnson, BAA, 4:08.13. 5, Alexa Efraimson, Nike, 4:08.36. 6, Nikki Hiltz, Arkansas, 4:10.28. 7, Shannon Osika, Saucony, 4:10.29. 8, Shannon Rowbury, Nike Oregon Project, 4:10.36. 9, Amanda Eccleston, Brooks, 4:10.96. 10, Katie Rainsberger, Oregon, 4:12.64. 11, Emily Lipari, BAA, 4:14.51. 12, Eleanor Fulton, Skechers Performance/HPW, 4:17.41.
1, Emma Coburn, New Balance, 9 minutes, 20.28 seconds. 2, Courtney Frerichs, Bowerman TC, 9:22.23. 3, Colleen Quigley, Nike/Bowerman TC, 9:25.40. 4, Stephanie Garcia, New Balance, 9:37.66. 5, Mel Lawrence, Oiselle, 9:40.00. 6 Marisa Howard, Oiselle, 9:44.66. 7, Sarah Pease, Rabbit, 9:47.41. 8, Megan Rolland, Oiselle, 9:51.14. 9, Katie Landwehr, unattached, 9:55.72. 10, Alex Wilson, Oiselle, 10:00.58. 11, Jessica Kamilos, Saucony, 10:05.17. 12, Emily Oren, Oiselle, 10:12.22. 13, Jamie Cheever, Oiselle/Team USA Minnesota, 10:16.01. Hope Schmelze, Northern Illinois, DNS.
1, Raven Saunders, Ole Miss, 64 feet, 10 inches. 2, Dani Bunch, Nike, 64-5 ¼. 3, Michelle Carter, Nike/NYAC, 63-5 ½. 4, Monique Riddick, Garage Strength, 61-11 ¾. 5, Felisha Johnson, Nike, 61-2. 6, Erin Farmer, Arkansas St., 58-1 ¾. 7, Brittany Smith, Nike, 57-8 ½. 8, Jessica Woodard, Oklahoma, 57-5 ¾. 9, Jeneva Stevens, NYAC, 57-0 ¼. 10, Emmonnie Henderson, Louisville, 55-10 ¼. 11, Kelsey Card, Nike, 55-3 ¾. 12, Christina Hillman, unattached, 55-3 ½. 13, Chase Ealey, unattached, 53-11. 14, Rachel Fatherly, Garage Strength, 53-6 ½. 15, Brittany Mann, Southern California, 53-1 ¾. 16, Lena Giger, Stanford, 52-4 ½. 17, McKenzie Warren, Concordia U-Portland, 50-0 ¾. Janeah Stewart, Ole Miss, foul.
1, Tianna Bartoletta, Nike, 23 feet, 1 ¾ inches. 2 Brittney Reese, Nike, 22-10 ¾. 3, Shakeela Sanders, unattached, 22-8 ½. 4, Quanesha Burks, Alabama, 21-11 ¾. 5, Tara Davis, Plyometric Fusion, 21-9 ½. 6, Jasmine Todd, Nike/Altis, 21-6 ¾. 7, Malaina Payton, unattached, 21-2. 8, Destiny Carter, Kentucky, 21-2. 9, Jessie Gaines, Adidas/Garden State TC, 21-0 ½. 10, Darrielle McQueen, Florida, 20-7 ¾. 11, Aasha Marler, unattached, 20-4 ½. 12, Wurrie Njadoe, Kansas St., 19-9 ¾. 13, Baileh Simms, Oklahoma, 19-3 ½. Savannah Carson, Purde, Stacia Reuwsaat, Chadron St., Sydney Conley, Kansas, foul. Kate Hall, Georgia, Kylie Price, unattached, DNS.
HEPTATHLON
Heat 1_1, Kendell Williams, Georgia, 12.82 seconds. 2, Erica Bougard, unattached, 12.93. 3, Payton Stumbaugh, unattached, 13.19. 4, Taliyah Brooks, unattached, 13.25. 5, Alex Gochenour, unattached, 13.41. 6, Allison Reaser, Arete Elite TC, 13.65. 7, Chari Hawkins, ABEO/Santa Barbara TC, 13.75. 8, Lindsay Lettow, ABEO/Santa Barbara TC, 14.10.
Heat 2_1, Sharon Day-Monroe, ASICS, 13.50. 2, Lindsay Schwartz, ABEO/Santa Barbara TC, 13.58. 3, Riley Cooks, Long Beach St., 13.71. 4, Juanita Webster-Freeman, Cerritos College, 14.06. 5, Tiffany Parker, unattached, 14.09. 6, Jaclyn Siefring, Akron, 14.11. 7, Jordan Gray, Kennesaw St., 14.51. 8, Rose Jackson, North Dakota St., 14.63.
1, Bougard, 6 feet, 3 ½ inches. 2, Williams, 6-0. 3, Day-Monroe, 6-0. 4, Brooks, 5-10 ¾. 5, Webster-Freeman, 5-9 ¾. 6, Parker, 5-8 ½. 7, Hawkins, 5-7 ¼. 8, (tie) Gochenour, Lettow, Stumbaugh, 5-6. 11, Gray, 5-6. 12, Schwartz, 5-5. 13, Siefring, 5-5. 14, Reaser, 5-5. 15, (tie) Jackson, Crooks, 5-2 ½.
1, Day-Monroe, 50 feet, 10 inches. 2, Gochenour, 45-7 ¾. 3, Hawkins, 43-5 ¾. 4, Schwartz, 42-10 ¼. 5, Williams, 42-8 ¼. 6, Gray, 42-3 ¼. 7, Cooks, 41-0 ¼. 8, Siefring, 40-6 ¾. 9, Parker, 40-3 ½. 10, Jackson, 39-8 ¾. 11, Reaser, 39-4. 12, Bougard, 39-3 ¾. 13, Lettow, 38-10 ¼. 14, Brooks, 38-4 ¾. 15, Stumbaugh, 36-10 ½. 16, Webster-Freeman, 32-7 ½.
Heat 1_1, Gochenour, 24.22 seconds. 2, Day-Monroe, 24.94. Siefring, 25.08. 4, Gray, 25.43. 5, Webster-Freeman, 25.65.
Heat 2_1, Bougard, 23.40. 2, Williams, 23.50. 3, Stumbaugh, 23.58. 4, Jackson, 24.10. 5, Brooks, 24.38. 6, Crooks, 24.71.
Heat 3_1, Reaser, 23.86. 2, Schwartz, 24.12. 3, Lettow, 24.95. 4, Chari Hawkins, 24.96.
|Standings through 4 events
1, Bougard, 3,966 points. 2, Williams, 3,925. 3, Day-Monroe, 3,852. 4, Brooks, 3,651. 5, Gochenour, 3,641. 6, Stumbaugh, 3,558. 7, Schwartz, 3,534. 8, Hawkins, 3,515. 9, Reaser, 3,477. 10, Parker, 3,352. 11, Cooks, 3,352. 12, Lettow, 3,336. 13, Siefring, 3,332. 14, Gray, 3,304. 15, Webster-Freeman, 3,265. 16, Jackson, 3,254.