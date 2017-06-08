Trinidad and Tobago-US Summary

|At Commerce City, Colo.
|Trinidad
|0
|0—0
|United States
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, United States, Pulisic (Yedlin), 52nd minute. 2, United States, Pulisic (Altidore), 62nd minute.
Yellow cards_Paul, Tri, 76th; Bedoya, US, 85th. Red cards_None.
Referee_Oscar Moncada, Honduras. Linesmen_Christian Ramirez, Honduras; Melvyn Cruz, Honduras.
A_19,188.
Trinidad and Tobago_Jan-Michael Williams; Carlos Edwards, Daneil Cyrus, Sheldon Bateau, Joevin Jones (Shahdon Winchester, 68th); Khaleem Hyland (Leston Paul, 76th), Nathan Lewis; Kevin Molino, Mekeil Williams, Kevan George; Kenwyne Jones (Jamille Boatswain, 82nd)
United States_Tim Howard; DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, Jorge Villafana; Michael Bradley, Fabian Johnson (Alejandro Bedoya, 74th), Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe; Clint Dempsey (Kellyn Acosta, 61st), Jozy Altidore (Bobby Wood, 83rd)