502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Toilet charity gets Indian…

Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on Trump name

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:11 am 06/23/2017 06:11am
Share

MARODA, India (AP) — A toilet charity is leading an effort to rename a north Indian village after President Donald Trump to honor relations with the U.S. and draw support for better sanitation in India.

The new name, Trump Sulabh Village, is not official and so will not appear on maps. The charity’s name is Sulabh International after the Hindi word for “accessible,” which is meant to describe the simple, pit toilets it builds for free across a country that has too few.

Many of the 400 villagers say they have no idea who Trump is. But they are delighted that the promotional gimmick comes with free toilets for each of the village’s 60 or so mud-built homes.

None of the funding for the new toilets is coming from Trump or the U.S.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Toilet charity gets Indian…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News