Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on Trump name

MARODA, India (AP) — A toilet charity is leading an effort to rename a north Indian village after President Donald Trump to honor relations with the U.S. and draw support for better sanitation in India.

The new name, Trump Sulabh Village, is not official and so will not appear on maps. The charity’s name is Sulabh International after the Hindi word for “accessible,” which is meant to describe the simple, pit toilets it builds for free across a country that has too few.

Many of the 400 villagers say they have no idea who Trump is. But they are delighted that the promotional gimmick comes with free toilets for each of the village’s 60 or so mud-built homes.

None of the funding for the new toilets is coming from Trump or the U.S.