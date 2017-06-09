The Latest: Woman in stable condition after cellphone fall

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the woman who fell into a cellar while distracted by cellphone (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

A woman distracted by her cellphone is in stable condition a day after she fell over open basement access doors and dropped 6 feet (1.8 meters) into the opening in New Jersey.

Plainfield Public Safety Director Carl Riley says the woman remains hospitalized Friday.

Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.

Police say the woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He name was not released.

___

9:30 a.m.

Martin Delgadillo tells WNBC-TV in New York he was standing outside his barbershop when he saw the woman plunge through the access door.

Delgadillo says she was looking at her phone when “she hit the door and fell right in.”

He says he thought texting and driving was bad. He says now, “it’s texting and walking.”