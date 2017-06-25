The Latest: Transplanted: 10-story Sequoia moves 2 blocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Latest on a century-old sequoia moving to make way for a Boise, Idaho, hospital expansion (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A large sequoia tree with a history rooted in conservation was standing in the way of progress, so on Sunday, it was moved.

More than a century after it was sent to Idaho as a sapling by naturalist John Muir, the 10-story tree was shifted across the street to make way for a hospital expansion.

The tree reached its new turf Sunday morning.

St. Luke’s Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée says crews started rolling the tree down Fort Street at 1 a.m.

Once it reached its destination, crews had a bit of trouble because the inflation tubes that carried the tree were too long for the hole that had been dug. They made the hole bigger and placed the tree in at about 11:15 a.m.

___

8:50 a.m.

St. Luke’s Health System is spending $300,000 to move the 98-foot (30-meter) tree to city property about two blocks away.