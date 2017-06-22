The Latest: Al-Shabab claims suicide blast in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Latest on a suicide car bombing in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for the suicide car bomb blast in the Horn of Africa nation’s capital.

The claim is being reported by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors the communications of extremist groups.

An ambulance service in Mogadishu says it has transported seven bodies after the attack and 12 wounded.

Police say a police station was targeted.

___

5:35 p.m.

An ambulance service in Somalia’s capital says it has transported seven bodies after a suicide car bomb attack targeted a police station.

Aamin Ambulance Service also says it has transported 12 wounded.

Police say the bomber tried to drive into the gate of the police station in Mogadishu but detonated against the wall instead.

___

3:30 p.m.

A police officer says at least three people have been killed and several others wounded in a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia’s capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber was trying to drive into the police station’s gate but detonated against the wall instead.

Ambulance sirens are echoing across Mogadishu, with dozens of soldiers at the scene.

___

3:10 p.m.

A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated near the gate of a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.

Col. Ahmed Warsame says the blast targeted Waberi district’s police station on the busy Maka Almukarramah road.

He says several people are hurt.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu.