The 10 Best Schools for Finance

Explore the Best Schools for Finance

Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your salary and job opportunities.

While it might not be for everyone, the world of finance can put students on Wall Street, interacting with the best banking firms and corporate finance firms.

Here are the 10 best business schools for finance.

10. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Location: Los Angeles

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 15

9. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 11

8. Harvard University (MA)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

7. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 7

6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 4 (tie)

5. Stanford University (CA)

Location: Stanford, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 4 (tie)

4. Columbia University (NY)

Location: New York

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 9 (tie)

3. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 12 (tie)

2. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

