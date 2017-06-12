Thai police seize 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say they have seized more than 1 million methamphetamine tablets this month, as trade in the illicit drug shows little sign of abating.

The Narcotic Suppression Bureau on Monday displayed 1.21 million methamphetamine tablets and 17 kilograms (37.4 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine it seized as it made arrests in four separate cases.

The biggest seizure came last Thursday at a police checkpoint in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Bangkok. Police said the arrested men admitted transporting 910,000 tablets destined for the southern Thai provinces of Songklha and Hat Yai.

Other drug seizures took place at a mall in Bangkok and in the provinces of Lampang and Chiang Rai in Thailand’s north, which borders Myanmar, where most methamphetamine seized in Thailand originates.