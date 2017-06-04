Latest News

Home » Latest News » Texas A&M tops Iowa…

Texas A&M tops Iowa 3-2, reaches final in Houston Regional

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 12:38 am 06/04/2017 12:38am
Share
Texas A&M infielder Braden Shewmake, top, and Iowa's Robert Neustrom (44) look to first after Neustrom was forced out during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Houston. (Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Cole Bedford hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, Corbin Martin struck out nine in seven innings and Texas A&M advanced to the final round of the Houston Regional with a 3-2 win over Iowa on Saturday night.

Kaylor Chaffin retired Chris Whelan on a game-ending popup with runners at second and third for his second save.

The Aggies (38-21) will face the winner of an elimination game between the Hawkeyes (39-21) and top-seeded host Houston on Sunday night. Texas A&M has two chances to advance to the super regional round.

Martin (7-3) allowed eight hits and two runs with two walks. Cason Sherrod pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Chaffin got the final out.

Jake Adams hit his 28th homer of the season, a solo shot, to pull Iowa within a run in the fifth.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Texas A&M tops Iowa…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News