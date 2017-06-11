800

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Tens of thousands expected…

Tens of thousands expected for Puerto Rican Day parade

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 12:19 am 06/11/2017 12:19am
Share
FILE- In this May 18, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera, center, reacts to the crowd as his brother Jose, left, and U.S. Rep Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., join him at a gathering in his honor in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day parade will take place under a cloud of controversy this year because of a decision by organizers to honor Lopez Rivera, who spent decades in prison because of his involvement with the terrorist group FALN. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to pack Fifth Avenue for New York’s annual Puerto Rican Day parade.

That’s despite a controversy over honoring a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with a group responsible for bombings that killed or maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Corporate sponsors dropped out of Sunday’s parade over organizers’ decision to grant the title of “National Freedom Hero” to Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Lopez Rivera is a former member of the militant Puerto Rican nationalist group known as Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN.

Some police and fire department groups won’t attend, nor will Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Protesters on both sides of the Lopez Rivera controversy have promised to turn out.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Tens of thousands expected…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News