Tennessee hires Arkansas assistant Vitello as baseball coach

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 12:24 pm 06/07/2017 12:24pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has hired Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello as its next baseball coach.

Vitello (pronounced VIE-tell-oh) has agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $493,000. He will be introduced at a Friday news conference.

The 38-year-old Vitello had been at Arkansas the last five years. He also had been an assistant at Missouri (2002-10) and TCU (2010-13). He was a recruiting coordinator at each of those three schools.

Vitello has helped sign and develop a dozen layers who reached the majors, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Vitello replaces Dave Serrano, who resigned last month. Serrano went 157-163 in six seasons.

Tennessee hasn’t reached an NCAA Tournament since its 2005 College World Series appearance.

