Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Reinstated RHP James Shields from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 3B Giovanny Urshela and LHP Ryan Merritt to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Shawn Armstrong from Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Parker Bridwell from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Cam Bedrosian from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with LHP Jon Malmin and RHPs Brett Hanewich and Denny Brady on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned RHP Chris Heston outright to Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Adam Wilk for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Patrick Schuster on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Zac Curtis and RHP Rob Whalen to Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Dillon Overton for assignment. Assigned RHP Ryne Harper outright to Tacoma (PCL). Claimed RHP Pat Light off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Tacoma. Selected the contract of RHP Max Povse from Arkansas. Agreed to terms with Cs Troy Dixon and David Banuelos; RHPs Scott Boches, David Gerber, Collin Kober, Austin Hutchison, Bryan Pall, Sam Delaplane, Darren McCaughan, Randy Bell, Seth Elledge and Wyatt Mills; LHPs David Hesslink, JP Sears, Jorge Benitez, Max Roberts and Oliver Jaskie; 1B Ryan Garcia and Evan White; SSs Louis Boyd, Johnny Adams, Connor Hoover and Kevin Santa; 3B Ryan Costello; and OFs Johnny Slater and Billy Cooke on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Glenn Sparkman to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF A.J. Pollock to Reno (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jake Buchanan to Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment. Recalled RHP Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Reinstated C Stuart Turner from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Chad Qualls on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Carlos Estevez from Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Josh Ravin to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated C Chris Stewart from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP A.J. Cole from Syracuse.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Joe Hauser.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Darin Gorski and RHP Zachary Morgenstern.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Matty Johnson.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Bubby Rossman.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Michael Kerns and RHP Jon Fitzsimmons.