Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment. Recalled RHP Logan Verrett from Norfolk. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk. Agreed to terms with OF Adam Brett Walker on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Chattanooga (SL). Selected the contract of LHP Nik Turley from Rochester. Designated RHP Drew Rucinski for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo German to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Boog Powell to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Chih-Wei Hu, Ryan Garton and Ryne Stanek to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHPs Matt Andriese and Jumbo Diaz from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Carlos Gomez to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Socrates Brito to Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Tom Wilhelmsen for assignment. Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from paternity leave.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jason Hursh to Gwinnett (IL). Placed LHP Eric O’Flaherty on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Brian Ellington to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHP Drew Steckenrider from New Orleans.

NEW YORK METS — Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Bard on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Cesar Hernandez on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Joaquin Benoit from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP A.J. Schugel. Selected the contract of RHP Edgar Santana from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHPs Dovydas Neverauskas and Tyler Glasnow to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Pat Light for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Sean Gilmartin off waivers from the N.Y. Mets and optioned him to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Jake Esch for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Phil Maton from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Koda Glover on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Joe Blanton from the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Mike Schwartz. Released INF Brett Wiley.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Tony Caldwell and LHP Corey Williams.

TEXAS AIR HOGS — Released RHP Jared Mortensen and OF Jake Luce.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Brandon Quintero.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Richard Cruz-Sanchez. Released LHP Dennis Neal.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Zach Wendorf. Released LHP Matt Terrones.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Chris Washington. Released RHP Payton Lobdell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with LB Melvin Ingram on a four-year contract.