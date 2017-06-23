Sun blow 21-point lead before beating Liberty 94-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 23 points and Connecticut held on for a 94-89 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night after blowing a 21-point lead.

Jonquel Jones added 21 points for the Sun (6-5). Theyh ave won five straight games, including two over New York.

Connecticut was up 70-49 in the third quarter before New York rallied to tie it at 86 with 1:06 left on a layup by Shavonte Zellous. Courtney Williams then hit a jumper to give the Sun the lead and pulled down the rebound on the other end. Jasmine Thomas then hit a 3-pointer from the wing — the team’s 12th of the game — with 24 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Sun were hot from the start from behind the arc, hitting five of their first nine 3-pointers and finished the first half with nine 3s to build a 46-32 advantage.

Tina Charles scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half to lead New York (7-5). Zellous added 18.

The Sun had been winning without Morgan Tuck (knee) and Lynetta Kizer (back), who are sidelined with injuries. Coach Curt Miller expects Kizer back sooner than Tuck.

The Liberty have only three home games in the next 45 days spending most of the month of July on the road.

TIP-INS:

Sun: The winning streak is the team’s longest since Connecticut won seven straight from June 7-26, 2015.

Liberty: New York has trailed by 15 points in the first half twice this season, both times were to Connecticut. … New York almost pulled off the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Liberty were down 20 points to Washington on Aug. 21, 2003, before winning that game 65-60.

WELCOME BACK: Both teams were closer to full strength. The Liberty got Epiphanny Prince and Kia Vaughn back from their EuroBasket commitment. Alex Bentley returned to the Connecticut Sun after she played in that tournament.

UP NEXT:

Sun: Connecticut heads to Dallas for a game Sunday.

Liberty: New York begins a four-game trip in Washington on Thursday.