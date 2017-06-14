1002

Sun beats Liberty 96-76 for 1st series win since 2014

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 9:16 pm 06/14/2017 09:16pm
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) splits the defense of New York Liberty's Tina Charles, left, and Kiah Stokes during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the New York Liberty 96-76 on Wednesday night for the Sun’s first win in the series since 2014.

Jones has four double-doubles in her last five games, averaging 17 points and 14.8 rebounds during the span.

Connecticut raced out to a 24-12 lead and never trailed. Williams scored 15 points in the first half as the Sun built a 45-32 lead and Rachel Banham’s back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter made it 80-56.

Alyssa Thomas scored 18 points, and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and a season-high eight assists for Connecticut (4-5).

Tina Charles picked up her second foul with 4:46 left in the first quarter, had seven points at halftime, and finished with 17 for New York (6-4). Shavonte Zellous scored 16 points, including eight of the Liberty’s first 13.

