Latest News

Home » Latest News » Storm win 1st road…

Storm win 1st road game of year to keep Stars winless 85-76

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 10:22 pm 06/06/2017 10:22pm
Share
Seattle Storm forward Crystal Langhorne (1) and San Antonio Stars center Kayla Alexander (40) battle for control of a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Alysha Clark added 17 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the winless San Antonio Stars 85-76 on Tuesday night.

Seattle had a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter but San Antonio pulled to 75-69 with 2:49 left after Moriah Jefferson’s back-to-back jumpers. Seattle responded with six straight points — four by Crystal Langhorne — for an 81-69 lead.

Langhorne scored 14 points, and Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd each added 10 for Seattle (5-2), which won its first road game this season.

Seattle had 12 assists on 15 field goals in the first half and shot 53.6 percent to build a 43-33 lead. Loyd went coast-to-coast to end the third for a 66-49 lead as the Storm outscored San Antonio 23-16 in the quarter.

Kayla McBride led San Antonio (0-8) with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Jefferson and Isabelle Harrison had 10 apiece, and former Washington Husky Kelsey Plum was held to six points.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-4

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Storm win 1st road…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News