Steinmetz, Paulsen lead Missouri State past Arkansas, 5-4

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:00 am 06/04/2017 01:00am
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Hunter Steinmetz and Justin Paulsen homered as Missouri State moved one win away from advancing to next week’s NCAA Tournament super regionals with a 5-4 win over Arkansas on Saturday night.

Steinmetz homered to lead off the game and Paulsen added a long two-run shot for the second-seeded Bears (42-17), who won despite having only five hits — with Steinmetz and Paulsen combining for four of those.

Missouri State will face the winner of the loser’s bracket game between Oral Roberts and the top-seeded Razorbacks (43-18) on Sunday night.

Jordan Knutson (8-2) earned the win in relief for the Bears, while Jake Fromson pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

Luke Bonfield had three hits to lead Arkansas, while Matt Cronin (3-1) took the loss.

