Stanford beats BYU 9-1, eliminates Cougars

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 7:39 pm 06/03/2017 07:39pm
STANFORD, California (AP) — Chris Castellanos threw a complete game four-hitter and Stanford beat BYU 9-1 on Saturday, eliminating the Cougars from the NCAA baseball tournament.

Daniel Bakst had three RBI for the Cardinal (42-15), which will face Cal State-Fullerton (36-21) later Saturday needing a win to force a regional final.

The Titans have already beaten the Cardinal in the Stanford regional, so the Cardinal will have to defeat Fullerton twice in a row to advance.

Castellanos (9-3) and Maverik Buffo (7-7) each carried shutouts into the fifth inning, when BYU’s Colton Shaver hit a solo homer to open the scoring.

Stanford’s Jack Klein answered with a two-run homer to help the Cardinal jump ahead 3-1, and back-to-back home runs from Quinn Brodey and Bakst put Stanford up 6-1.

