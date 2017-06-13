1002

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Standardbred Poll

Standardbred Poll

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 2:03 pm 06/13/2017 02:03pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 12, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Downbytheseaside (25) 3pc 4-4-0-0 323 1
2. Lady Shadow (4) 6pm 3-3-0-0 264 2
3. Huntsville (3) 3pc 4-3-1-0 224 7
4. Ariana G (2) 3tf 2-2-0-0 200 3
5. Fear The Dragon (1) 3pc 5-5-0-0 197 5
6. Crazy Wow 5th 5-2-3-0 176 9
7. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 3-2-1-0 106
8. Resolve 6th 1-1-0-0 89 6
9. Dr J Hanover 4pg 11-2-1-1 87
10. Bit Of A Legend N 8ph 10-3-2-3 85 4

Others receiving votes: Somewhere In LA 39, Mossdale Conner N 36, Marion Marauder 12, Enterprise 11, Tequila Monday 9, All Bets Off 8, Nirvana Seelster 8, Keystone Velocity 7, Glassine Hanover 5, Missile J 5, Nike Franco N 5, Sortie 5, Western Fame 5, Clear Vision 4, Rock N’ Roll World 3, Sintra 3, Broadway Donna 2, Hurricane Beach 2, Magic Presto 2, Long Tom 1, Odds On Equuleus 1, Safe From Terror 1.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Standardbred Poll
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News