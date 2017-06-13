NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through June 12, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Downbytheseaside (25) 3pc 4-4-0-0 323 1 2. Lady Shadow (4) 6pm 3-3-0-0 264 2 3. Huntsville (3) 3pc 4-3-1-0 224 7 4. Ariana G (2) 3tf 2-2-0-0 200 3 5. Fear The Dragon (1) 3pc 5-5-0-0 197 5 6. Crazy Wow 5th 5-2-3-0 176 9 7. Hannelore Hanover 5tm 3-2-1-0 106 — 8. Resolve 6th 1-1-0-0 89 6 9. Dr J Hanover 4pg 11-2-1-1 87 — 10. Bit Of A Legend N 8ph 10-3-2-3 85 4

Others receiving votes: Somewhere In LA 39, Mossdale Conner N 36, Marion Marauder 12, Enterprise 11, Tequila Monday 9, All Bets Off 8, Nirvana Seelster 8, Keystone Velocity 7, Glassine Hanover 5, Missile J 5, Nike Franco N 5, Sortie 5, Western Fame 5, Clear Vision 4, Rock N’ Roll World 3, Sintra 3, Broadway Donna 2, Hurricane Beach 2, Magic Presto 2, Long Tom 1, Odds On Equuleus 1, Safe From Terror 1.