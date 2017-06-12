800

Singapore police arrest first female Islamic State suspect

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 5:59 am 06/12/2017 05:59am
SINGAPORE (AP) — Police in Singapore have detained a preschool assistant who shared pro-Islamic State materials online and intended to travel to Syria, their first arrest of a female alleged sympathizer of the radical group.

The Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement Monday that 22-year-old Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari was arrested earlier this month under the country’s Internal Security Act, which allows for indefinite detention without trial.

The statement said she had been radicalized in 2013 by online propaganda related to the Islamic State and in turn posted materials on social media supporting the group. It said she had expressed willingness to go to Syria, take military training and marry an Islamic State member.

Singaporean authorities have detained 14 male suspected Islamic State sympathizers since 2015.

