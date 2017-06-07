Sex and Intimacy After Breast Cancer

For many women, their breasts are a crucial component to a happy sex life. But even if they aren’t, the physical and body image changes that often accompany a breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment can be more than enough to tip even the most confident woman in the happiest of partnerships into a strange place where sex and intimacy are almost unthinkable.

For Katie Kemp, 52, of Olympia, Washington, a mental health professional in a happy, stable marriage, her breast cancer diagnosis resulted in completely understandable and normal alterations to her sex life. Kemp was diagnosed in 2015 with stage 2a invasive ductal carcinoma, or IDC, and underwent a mastectomy and axillary lymph node dissection, which took 32 lymph nodes from under the left arm, and immediate breast reconstruction. The lymph nodes were clear of cancer, so she didn’t have radiation or chemotherapy, but complications from the reconstruction resulted in two additional surgeries, and it took Kemp a while to feel up to having sex at all.

“My body was different after surgery. I was sore for a long time and uncomfortable,” Kemp says. But the issues can go well beyond pain around the site of the incisions and loss of upper body strength. Like a lot of other women in a similar situation, Kemp says a loss of vaginal moisture was also a problem. This is a typical side effect of some of the medications you may be given to treat your cancer. Some of these drugs, including the most common anti-estrogen medication, tamoxifen, can also cause younger women to tip into menopause early, which can lead to vaginal dryness and a loss of libido.

To address vaginal dryness, Deborah Nosotti, oncology nurse practitioner at UF Health Center Orlando Health, says “coconut oil is wonderful,” explaining that applying a generous amount of it to the vagina and labia before bedtime can help ease vaginal dryness. “You can use it for intercourse, too” she says, noting that it’s a natural lubricant that’s safe for most women to use. (Those with allergies to coconuts may not be able to use it.) She also recommends some over-the-counter vaginal moisturizers that can be used alone or mixed with the coconut oil.

In addition to increasing the moisture level, Nosotti says some women have good results from using a vibrator to help loosen up the vagina before penetrative sex. Nosotti suggests getting an “ergonomically shaped vibrator” and, two or three times a week, coating it in coconut oil, inserting it into the vagina and leaving it there for 10 to 15 minutes at a time to “get the vagina used to being open again.” She says a vibrator can also be a useful tool during foreplay to help you get things going.

Some women also find that if they’re being treated for depression, which sometimes develops after a breast cancer diagnosis, the use of an antidepressant can further suppress an already stifled libido. And these feelings of sexual inadequacy and loss of desire are the other most common problem women face after treatment for breast cancer, says Kristen Carpenter, clinical psychologist and director of Women’s Behavioral Health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Kemp explains that for her, “the whole thing is complicated. I want to feel desire and I want to feel desirable. Those both get hammered after breast cancer. It hits at your very femaleness, and challenges you to continue to accept yourself as a woman,” she says. Despite being a self-confident person with the full support of her husband, all the changes also sometimes make Kemp feel less like herself. She says sometimes, when the idea of having sex comes up, she says, “I feel ugly and I can’t do it.” But addressing these concerns head on and talking them over with her husband helps. “I would tell him, ‘I want to have sex, but these things are getting in my way.’ He would listen, and we would talk it through.” She says she wasn’t seeking false reassurances or flattery, just for him to understand what she was dealing with. Kemp says her husband responded that his body is changing, too, and that some of what they’re dealing with is cancer, but some of it is just age, too, helping her feel more at ease.

Regardless of whether age or cancer is the cause of it, Kemp says fatigue can be a stumbling block to getting in the mood. Therefore, she recommends having sex in the morning when you’re rested. She also recommends making a regular date with your partner. “It’s like your sex life is a barometer of how your relationship is doing, so in the last six months, we’ve made a commitment to having sex once a week. It’s almost like making a commitment to exercise,” she says, with the benefits being not just health, but connection with her husband, too.

And just like with exercise, even on the days you’re reluctant to get going, sometimes just jumping in and going with it will get you moving and feeling better. Still, it’s important to listen to your body, and if something hurts or doesn’t feel right, stop and speak with your partner. “You have to talk and renegotiate a little more. You’re not as limber, and you have to make accommodations,” Kemp says. It may take a little experimentation and perhaps the creative use of bolsters and pillows, but keep trying until you find a position that works for you.

Beyond the physical accommodations, Carpenter says “it’s important for cancer patients to talk about experiences early and often,” and to do your homework. “I think it’s important for women to educate themselves about the impact cancer will have on their sex lives, and then share that with their partner.” She says it can be difficult to have these conversations, but couples are almost always better off for having them.

Simply talking about what’s going on with your sex life, either with your partner or a health care provider, can help normalize it, Nosotti says. “When I give [patients] a list of symptoms and ask them if they’re having them, that normalizes it for them. It’s just like asking them about headaches,” she says, and discussions about sex and whether it’s working for you should be as commonplace and comfortable as a conversation about headaches and how to cope with them.

The key that Kemp found, and that Nosotti and Carpenter echo, is that frequent and ongoing communication with your partner makes a world of difference in finding a new normal in your sex life after cancer. “The more I was able to talk to my husband about that stuff, the better it was,” Kemp says. And the directive to communicate issues surrounding sex, intimacy and body image should also extend to members of your care team. “If you don’t let your health care provider know that it’s an issue, they can’t help you,” says Carpenter. “Let them steer you in the right direction.”

Your provider may be able to connect you with a support group, get you on an effective treatment, point you to online resources or make other suggestions to help you get through this difficult aspect of breast cancer treatment. “Anyone can enjoy intimate contact and pleasure from touching, regardless of her cancer trajectory. There are many ways to be emotionally close and build emotional intimacy even in the absence of sexual intimacy,” Carpenter says. Learning how to cultivate these alternative means of showing and making love can work wonders until you’re ready to get back to more physical means of connecting.

Carpenter recommends that patients check out the Scientific Sex Network or the American Cancer Society’s Sex and the Woman With Cancer resource for more information.

Correction 06/08/17: A previous version of this story misstated the type of breast cancer diagnosed for Katie Kemp of Olympia, Washington.