SE Louisiana opens NCAAs with 12-6 win over Rice

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 11:47 pm 06/02/2017 11:47pm
Southeastern Louisiana's Webb Bobo (24) slides into home plate as Rice catcher Dominic DiCaprio can't handle the throw on a throwing error in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Taylor Schwaner, the Southland Conference player of the year, hit his 14th homer this season, doubled and scored three runs, and Southeastern Louisiana capitalized on seven Rice errors in a 12-6 victory Friday night in the NCAA tournament’s Baton Rouge Regional.

The Lions (37-20) scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, when Rice (31-30) unraveled defensively. Three walks, a fielding error and wild pitch — all with two outs — helped Southeastern go up 7-3 in the fifth. The Owls made two throwing errors in the sixth.

Rice’s Dayne Wunderlich had three hits, including a homer that made it 3-3 in the fifth.

Southeastern’s Drew Avans had two hits, drove home three and made a diving catch in left.

Corey Gaconi (7-5) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the victory, while Rice starter Matt Canterino (5-5) took the loss.

Rice moves to an elimination game against Texas Southern (20-32) on Saturday, while Southeastern meets host LSU (43-17) in the winner’s bracket.

