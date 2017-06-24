Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with SS Adam Hall on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Joey Morgan; INF Jake Bivens; SS Cole Peterson; 3B Jordan Pearce and Ryan Karstetter; LHPs Mitchell Stalsberg, Grant Reuss and Drew Crosby; OFs Dylan Rosa, Teddy Hoffman, Luke Burch and Garrett McCain; and RHPs Sam McMillan, Kyle Thomas, Dylan Stock, Billy Lescher and Gio Arriera on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Cs MJ Melendez and Brady Cox; OFs Brewer Hicklen, Montae Bradshaw, Travis Jones and Tyler James; LHPs Josh Mitchell, Robert Garcia, Jordan Floyd and Holden Capps; and RHPs Damon Olds, Charlie Neuweiler, Connor Mayes, Sal Biasi and Andrew Beckwith on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 2B Zane Gurwitz; LHP Jerryell Rivera; OFs Jordan Adell, Jacob Pearson and Tyler Walsh; and RHPs John Swanda, Jeremy Beasley, Sam Fuller and Nick Andress on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Nik Turley to Rochester (IL). Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF Chad Pinder on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL). Sent SS Marcus Semien to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Romero and LHPs Chris Castellanos and Orlando Razo on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Colby Rasmus on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of OF Shane Peterson from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Martin Perez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled INF/OF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). Agreed to terms with 1B Tyreque Reed, SS Obie Ricumstrict and RHPs Ricky Vanasco, Nick Snyder and Kyle Keith on minor league contracts and assigned them to the AZL Rangers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Reno (PCL). Placed RHP J.J. Hoover on the 10-day DL. Designated C Oscar Hernandez for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Rubby De La Rosa from Reno. Agreed to terms with RHPs Louis Coleman and Matt Peacock on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Jesse Winker to Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP Homer Bailey from the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with SS Jeter Downs and OF Stuart Fairchild on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ross Stripling from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Chris Hatcher on the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated 2B Christian Colon for assignment. Reinstated 3B Martin Prado from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with C Jared Barnes; 1B Ben Fisher; 2B Riley Mahan; SSs Micah Brown and Demetrius Sims; 3B Tyler Curtis and Denis Karas; OFs Harrison White, Michael Donadio and Cameron Baranek; LHPs Karl Craigie, Kyle Farjad, Doug Domnarski, Dylan Cyphert and Sean Guenther; and RHPs Brandon Boone, Josh Alberius, Henry McAree, Vincenzo Aiello, Evan Estes, Montana Parsons, Bryce Howe, Gavin Fritz, Brady Puckett and Ryan Lillie on minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Brent Diaz on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Casey Fein on the 10-day DL. Released OF Michael Saunders and RHP Jeanmar Gomez. Recalled RHP Mark Leiter from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 3B Eduardo Nunez on the 10-day DL. Reinstated 3B Conor Gillaspie from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Wilmer Difo from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Cole to Syracuse.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Wander Perez.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Jake Mathys.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Louis Mele.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released OF Joe Bennie.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Kevin McNorton. Released RHP Richard Cruz-Sanchez.