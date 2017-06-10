Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the 10-day DL. Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated INF Alen Hanson. Optioned OF Adam Engel to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Tommy Layne for assignment. Recalled RHP Domingo Germán from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day DL. Recalled 1B-OF Matt Olson from Nashville (PCL). Placed RHP Andrew Triggs on the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Tyler Cloyd to Tacoma. National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Felix Pena from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed SS Jose Israel Garcia to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brandon Morrow to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Jonathan Villar on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Lewis Brinson from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Activated LHP Steven Matz, RHP Seth Lugo and OF Yoenis Cespedes from the DL. Sent INF Matt Reynolds, INF T.J. Rivera and RHP Tyler Pill to Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP A.J. Schugel. Selected the contract of RHP Edgar Santana from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHPs Dovydas Neverauskas and Tyler Glasnow to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Pat Light for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Carter Capps from the 60-day DL and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Sent RHP Tyrell Jenkins outright to El Paso.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded OF Devan Ahart to Fargo-Moorhead in for RHP Dylan Mouzakes.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Laetten Galbraith and Octavio Dattolo.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed INF Jake Taylor and LHP Evan Ruckyj. Released RHP Mark Pope and LHP Griffin Russell.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ruben Gotay. Released INF Andrew Florides. Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Andres Caceres.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Tim Holmes.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Tyler Thornton.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Derek Matlock baseball coach.

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Announced the addition of graduate transfer F Dwight Coleby to the basketball program.