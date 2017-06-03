Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Ynoa on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Brad Goldberg from Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP James Shields to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Matthew Boyd to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Daniel Stumpf from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Jorge Soler to Omaha (PCL). Recalled OF Billy Burns form Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Cam Bedrosian to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Optioned INF Jefry Marte to Salt Lake City (PCL). Recalled 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Damien Magnifico from Salt Lake. Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Announced RHP Daniel Wright cleared waivers and was outrighted to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded LHP Jason Wheeler to the L.A. Dodgers for cash.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent LHP Sean Doolittle to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma (PCL). Designated OF Andrew Aplin for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Tyler Smith and RHP Tyler Cloyd from Tacoma. Transferred RHP Ryan Weber to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Abraham Lopez on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Leonel Campos to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated LHP Francisco Liriano from the 10-day DL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Jason Wheeler to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day DL. Transferred 1B Rob Segedin to the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with LHPs Robinson Ortiz and Nelfri Contreras and OFs Ismael Alcantara and Angel Sarduy on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Marcos Correa and Jose Butto on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Ricardo Pinto and Mark Leiter to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated OF Daniel Nava from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Ben Lively from Lehigh Valley. Agreed to terms withy RHP Ramon Rosso and C Ronaldo Gonzalez on minor league contracts.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF David Popkins.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP Jalen Miller.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Chad Gendron. Released RHP Jake Guilinaelli.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released 1B Robb Paller.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Kyle Westwood.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released INF Ryan Fornaci and RHP Brandon White.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Hunter Williams.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Chelsea Hopkins.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Cassidy Curtis and LB Jeremiah Kose.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released W Kieren Duncan. Signed DB Matt Smalley.