800

Latest News

Sailor missing from US warship in Japanese waters identified

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:44 am 06/13/2017 07:44am
This May 25, 2017, photo provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Peter Mims posing for a photo after being frocked to the rank of petty officer third class during a ceremony aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh. The Navy said on Tuesday that Mims, of Interlachen, Florida, is believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations last week about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pat Morrissey/U.S. Navy via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified an American sailor who went missing from a warship last week in Japan’s southern waters.

The Navy said on Tuesday that Peter Mims of Interlachen, Florida, is believed to have fallen into the sea from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh during routine operations Thursday about 290 kilometers (180 miles) east of Okinawa.

The search was suspended Sunday after more than 50 hours of effort by the U.S. and Japanese navies and Japan’s coast guard failed to find him.

The Navy said in a statement that an investigation is underway.

Mims enlisted in 2014 and reported to the Shiloh in August that year.

