Retired motorcycle racer Max Biaggi seriously injured

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 9:11 am 06/09/2017 09:11am
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2012 file photo Italy's Max Biaggi, of Aprilia Racing Team, rides his bike to take third place during the first race of the FIM Superbike World championship at the Moscow Raceway circuit, outside the town of Volokolamsk, some 100 km (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. On Friday, June 9, 2017 Italian media reported that Biaggi was being treated at a Rome hospital for multiple injuries, including a broken shoulder, after being transported by helicopter from a track in Sagittario, near Rome after crashing while training. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, file)

ROME (AP) — Retired motorcycle racer Max Biaggi has been seriously injured while training near Rome.

Italian media report that Biaggi was being treated for multiple injuries, including a broken shoulder, after being transported by helicopter from a track in Sagittario to Rome on Friday.

The ANSA news agency says the 45-year-old Biaggi was conscious after the accident.

Biaggi won World Superbikes titles in 2010 and 2012 and was also a four-time champion in the 250cc class of the MotoGP series. He was a three-time runner-up in the 500cc and MotoGP class.

He was training with two young Moto3 drivers that he manages.

The accident comes less than a month after former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden died after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle in Italy.

