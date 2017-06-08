Restaurateur-violinist who made dining musical dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Violinist and restaurant owner Henry Helyong Lee, whose Korean restaurant in New Orleans was known for operatic waiters and performances by Lee and other musicians, is dead at age 76.

Funeral director Kevin Hasson says Lee died Wednesday of heart failure.

For 28 years, Lee ran New Orleans’ first Korean restaurant, called Genghis Khan, which closed in 2004.

Dressed in his concert tuxedo, Lee would often switch roles from food provider to violinist, delighting diners with classical pieces.

According to Lee’s website, he graduated from Seoul National University and was first violinist for KBS Symphony Orchestra in Seoul before being invited to study in the United States. He played for about 20 years with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and its predecessor.

Lee moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.