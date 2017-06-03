Latest News

Remains of missing UNICEF worker found in South Africa

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 9:50 am 06/03/2017 09:50am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — UNICEF says the remains of a New York-based employee who was reported missing in March during a vacation in South Africa have been found.

Charlotte Nikoi, a Ghanaian citizen, arrived in Cape Town on March 17 to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her family. She was reported missing on March 21 during a hike on Table Mountain.

The U.N. children’s agency on Saturday thanked South African authorities for their help in the case and requested privacy on behalf of Nikoi’s family.

Nikoi was an associate director for human resources at UNICEF.

An investigation is underway into the cause of her death.

