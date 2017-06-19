Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through June 18
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $70,549
2. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $65,403
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $64,211
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $52,614
5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $47,144
6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $43,867
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $41,747
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $40,958
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $35,420
10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas$32,546
11. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $29,104
12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $28,428
13. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $27,166
14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $26,924
15. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $20,773
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $20,592
17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $19,456
18. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $18,409
19. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $18,032
20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $15,967
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $87,076
2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $76,110
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $70,077
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $61,469
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $57,846
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $47,343
7. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $46,712
8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $43,655
9. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $42,379
10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $42,186
11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $38,439
12. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $37,053
13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $36,985
14. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850
15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $34,912
16. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $33,884
17. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito $33,303
18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $29,819
19. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819
20. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev.$26,799
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $106,775
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $71,494
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $53,344
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $49,275
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $46,786
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $40,568
7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $38,021
8. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $37,335
9. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $35,039
10. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $33,688
11. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $32,905
12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $32,723
13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $32,591
14. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $32,027
15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $28,036
16. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $27,813
17. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. $25,911
18. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $25,543
19. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $23,978
20. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $23,482
1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $61,824
2. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $58,190
3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $57,734
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $53,672
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $51,844
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $47,702
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $41,254
8. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $28,167
9. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $27,647
10. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $26,534
11. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $25,567
12. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $24,367
13. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $23,889
14. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. $23,803
15. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $23,211
16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $21,981
17. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335
18. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,302
19. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $21,137
20. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $20,964
1. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $58,190
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $57,734
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $53,295
4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazile $51,844
5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $49,846
6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $48,484
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $46,063
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $41,254
9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $33,156
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $31,678
11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $26,431
12. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $25,183
13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $24,367
14. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. $22,599
15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $21,577
16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $21,302
17. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $21,137
18. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $19,777
19. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $19,612
20. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $19,507
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $94,576
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $63,863
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $63,703
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $54,872
5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $48,367
6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $44,942
7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $44,873
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $42,261
9. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $35,663
10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $35,592
11. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $34,941
12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $32,425
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $30,507
14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $29,430
15. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $27,620
16. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206
17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $25,613
18. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia $25,269
19. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $24,562
20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas$ 24,196
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $68,090
2. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $65,261
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $63,991
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $63,558
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $56,399
6. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $48,454
7. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $48,006
8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $46,305
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $42,655
10. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $41,385
11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $40,874
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $38,540
13. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $34,864
14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $32,545
15. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $31,444
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $31,047
17. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $29,910
18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $29,515
19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $25,953
20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $25,745
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $50,337
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $40,131
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $39,401
4. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $37,676
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $34,511
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $33,724
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,540
8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $30,063
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $29,347
10. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $26,556
11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $25,313
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $23,655
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $21,393
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $19,253
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $18,307
16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $16,638
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $16,607
18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $15,143
19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $15,113
20. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. $14,843
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $91,018
2. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $77,412
3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $75,413
4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $70,948
5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $65,578
6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $59,061
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $55,362
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $50,055
9. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $49,613
10. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $48,142
11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $46,044
12. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $44,786
13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $41,305
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $39,804
15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $38,385
16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $36,386
17. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $36,086
18. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $34,184
19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $33,150
20. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $32,933
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $148,432
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $85,069
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $80,017
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $75,909
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $71,307
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $47,825
7. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $46,271
8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $45,090
9. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $44,992
10. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $43,075
11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $41,682
12. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $34,059
13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $32,168
14. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $31,959
15. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $30,455
16. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $29,943
17. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $29,872
18. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $28,801
19. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $27,702
20. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $27,104