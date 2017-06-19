502

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:56 pm
Through June 18
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $70,549

2. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $65,403

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $64,211

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $52,614

5. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $47,144

6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $43,867

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $41,747

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $40,958

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $35,420

10. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas$32,546

11. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $29,104

12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $28,428

13. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $27,166

14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. $26,924

15. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $20,773

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $20,592

17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. $19,456

18. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. $18,409

19. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $18,032

20. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $15,967

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $87,076

2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $76,110

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $70,077

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $61,469

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $57,846

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $47,343

7. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $46,712

8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $43,655

9. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. $42,379

10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $42,186

11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $38,439

12. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $37,053

13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $36,985

14. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850

15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $34,912

16. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $33,884

17. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito $33,303

18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $29,819

19. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819

20. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev.$26,799

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $106,775

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $71,494

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $53,344

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $49,275

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $46,786

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $40,568

7. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $38,021

8. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $37,335

9. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $35,039

10. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $33,688

11. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $32,905

12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $32,723

13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $32,591

14. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $32,027

15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $28,036

16. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $27,813

17. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. $25,911

18. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $25,543

19. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $23,978

20. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $23,482

Team Roping (header)

1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $61,824

2. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $58,190

3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $57,734

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $53,672

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $51,844

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $47,702

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $41,254

8. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $28,167

9. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $27,647

10. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $26,534

11. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $25,567

12. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $24,367

13. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $23,889

14. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. $23,803

15. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $23,211

16. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $21,981

17. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335

18. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,302

19. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $21,137

20. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $20,964

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $58,190

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $57,734

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $53,295

4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazile $51,844

5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $49,846

6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $48,484

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $46,063

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $41,254

9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $33,156

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $31,678

11. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $26,431

12. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $25,183

13. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $24,367

14. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. $22,599

15. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $21,577

16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. $21,302

17. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $21,137

18. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $19,777

19. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. $19,612

20. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $19,507

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $94,576

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $63,863

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $63,703

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $54,872

5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $48,367

6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $44,942

7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $44,873

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $42,261

9. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $35,663

10. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. $35,592

11. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $34,941

12. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $32,425

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $30,507

14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $29,430

15. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $27,620

16. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206

17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $25,613

18. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia $25,269

19. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $24,562

20. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas$ 24,196

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $68,090

2. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $65,261

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $63,991

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $63,558

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $56,399

6. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $48,454

7. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $48,006

8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $46,305

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $42,655

10. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $41,385

11. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $40,874

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $38,540

13. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $34,864

14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $32,545

15. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $31,444

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $31,047

17. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $29,910

18. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $29,515

19. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $25,953

20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas $25,745

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $50,337

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $40,131

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $39,401

4. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $37,676

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $34,511

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $33,724

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $31,540

8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $30,063

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $29,347

10. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $26,556

11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $25,313

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $23,655

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $21,393

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $19,253

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $18,307

16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $16,638

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $16,607

18. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $15,143

19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. $15,113

20. Reo Lohse, Kaycee, Wyo. $14,843

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $91,018

2. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $77,412

3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $75,413

4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $70,948

5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $65,578

6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $59,061

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $55,362

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $50,055

9. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $49,613

10. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $48,142

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $46,044

12. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $44,786

13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $41,305

14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $39,804

15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $38,385

16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $36,386

17. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $36,086

18. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $34,184

19. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas $33,150

20. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas $32,933

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $148,432

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $85,069

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $80,017

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $75,909

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $71,307

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $47,825

7. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $46,271

8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $45,090

9. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $44,992

10. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $43,075

11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $41,682

12. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $34,059

13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $32,168

14. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas $31,959

15. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. $30,455

16. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $29,943

17. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $29,872

18. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $28,801

19. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Texas $27,702

20. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $27,104

