Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Helena (Brewers)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
___
Billings 5, Helena 2
Great Falls 8, Missoula 3
Idaho Falls 13, Grand Junction 4
Orem 11, Ogden 9
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.