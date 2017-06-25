Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Helena (Brewers)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
Billings 5, Helena 2
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.