Pioneer League

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:02 pm 06/24/2017 11:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 1 .800
Billings (Reds) 4 1 .800
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 2
Helena (Brewers) 0 5 .000 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 4 1 .800
Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 2 .600 1
Ogden (Dodgers) 2 3 .400 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 4 .200 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Missoula 5, Great Falls 4

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

