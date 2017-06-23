502

Pioneer League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:42 pm 06/23/2017 09:42pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 0 1.000
Billings (Reds) 3 1 .750 1
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 1 3 .250 3
Helena (Brewers) 0 4 .000 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Orem (Angels) 3 1 .750
Idaho Falls (Royals) 3 1 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 3 .250 2
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 3 .250 2

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Helena, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

