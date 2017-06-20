502

Pioneer League

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 9:02 pm 06/20/2017 09:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 1 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 1 0 1.000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 1 .000 1
Helena (Brewers) 0 1 .000 1
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 1 0 1.000
Idaho Falls (Royals) 1 0 1.000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 1 .000 1
Orem (Angels) 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

