Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Helena (Brewers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Orem (Angels)
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.