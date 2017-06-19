Pioneer League

502

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:02 pm 06/19/2017 11:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 0 0 000
Helena (Brewers) 0 0 000
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Billings (Reds) 0 0 000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 0 0 000
Grand Junction (Rockies) 0 0 000
Ogden (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Orem (Angels) 0 0 000

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Helena, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Helena at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 9:05 p.m.

