502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Philippines, neighbors to jointly…

Philippines, neighbors to jointly fight militants amid siege

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:22 am 06/22/2017 03:22am
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia plan to closely cooperate to halt the flow of militants, weapons, funds and extremist propaganda across their borders as they expressed alarm over recent attacks in their countries.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and his Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts gathered in Manila Thursday with top security officials to discuss a joint plan of action amid a disastrous siege of southern Marawi city by militants aligned with the Islamic State group.

A draft of a joint statement to be released after the meeting, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, expressed “concern over the recent incidents of terrorism and violent extremism in their countries” and their desire to plot joint strategies to combat it.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Philippines, neighbors to jointly…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News