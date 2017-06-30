502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Parker to make 2nd…

Parker to make 2nd defense of WBO heavyweight title vs Fury

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 6:14 am 06/30/2017 06:14am
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joseph Parker will make the second defense of his WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury in Manchester on Sept. 23.

The boxers’ promoters announced the fight on Friday.

They were scheduled to fight in Parker’s home country of New Zealand on May 6 but Fury pulled out because of a back injury. Parker beat Fury’s late replacement, Razvan Conjanu, in a unanimous decision to extend his 100 percent record to 23 wins.

Fury, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all 20 of his professional fights, 10 by knockout.

The fight will be staged at Manchester Arena.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Parker to make 2nd…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News