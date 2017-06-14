Panel reports ‘culture of fear’ in British cycling

LONDON (AP) — A panel has reported a corrosive culture of fear existed at the heart of British cycling.

The investigation published Wednesday exposed failings by the leadership at British Cycling, which won 12 medals on the track at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The report says there was a “culture of fear” in the last Olympic period among staff and athletes, creating “an atmosphere of impunity, resulting on occasion in inappropriate behaviors that had no place in a modern workplace.”

The panel urged British Cycling to instigate a more collaborative working environment where athletes are empowered and not treated like children.

British Cycling’s recently-appointed chairman, Jonathan Browning, says they “apologize for where we have failed or fallen short of the standards which we should have achieved.”