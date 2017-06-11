800

Panathinaikos beats Olympiakos 66-51, wins Greek league

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:49 pm 06/11/2017 04:49pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos won at rival Olympiakos 66-51 on Sunday to clinch its 35th Greek title in the deciding match of the best-of-five playoffs.

The two teams had split the previous four games, each winning at home.

The game almost didn’t finish. With 1:56 left, and Panathinaikos ahead 66-49, a flare hit Panathinaikos’ bench. The game resumed after 25 minutes, when all Olympiakos fans had left. There were no visiting fans, as usual, for fear of violent clashes.

Olympiakos was 17-14 ahead after the first quarter, but Panathinaikos dominated the next two periods, taking a 57-37 lead into the fourth. Olympiakos, which had no assists during those two quarters, could only get within 11 points, at 48-59.

K.C. Rivers led Panathinikos with 13 points, followed by Nick Calathes’ 12. Dimitris Aravanis had 10 for Olympiakos.

