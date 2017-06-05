Latest News

Oregon State claims regional with 8-1 win over Yale

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:42 am 06/05/2017 01:42am
Oregon State's Michael Gretler (10) celebrates his home run against Yale with Trevor Larnach (11) and Adley Rutschman, behind Larnach, during an NCAA college baseball regional tournament game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Gretler hit a three-run home run in the third inning and No. 1 national seed Oregon State went onto to win the Corvallis Regional with an 8-1 victory over Yale on Sunday night.

It was the 19th straight win for the Beavers (51-4), who will face the winner of the Clemson Regional.

Alex Stiegler hit an RBI double in the first inning to give Yale (34-17) the early lead. Earlier in the day Stiegler went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-5 victory over Holy Cross and stay alive in the double-elimination regional.

Steven Kwan scored on Trevor Larnach’s fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the first to even the score. Two Yale errors allowed a pair of Oregon State runs in the bottom of the third inning before Gretler’s home run.

Nick Madrigal had four base-hit bunts in the game. Brandon Eisert (5-0) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.

