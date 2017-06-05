Oregon State claims regional with 8-1 win over Yale

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Gretler hit a three-run home run in the third inning and No. 1 national seed Oregon State went onto to win the Corvallis Regional with an 8-1 victory over Yale on Sunday night.

It was the 19th straight win for the Beavers (51-4), who will face the winner of the Clemson Regional.

Alex Stiegler hit an RBI double in the first inning to give Yale (34-17) the early lead. Earlier in the day Stiegler went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-5 victory over Holy Cross and stay alive in the double-elimination regional.

Steven Kwan scored on Trevor Larnach’s fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the first to even the score. Two Yale errors allowed a pair of Oregon State runs in the bottom of the third inning before Gretler’s home run.

Nick Madrigal had four base-hit bunts in the game. Brandon Eisert (5-0) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.