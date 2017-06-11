800

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Oregon St beats Vandy…

Oregon St beats Vandy 9-2 for College World Series berth

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 12:19 am 06/11/2017 12:19am
Share

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — KJ Harrison hit his second three-run homer in two games and Oregon State advanced to the College World Series with a 9-2 super regional victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

The Beavers won the opener of the best-of-three series 8-4 on Friday, a day after reports surfaced that the Beavers’ top pitcher pleaded guilty to a molestation charge as a teenager.

The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2s0uFD8) detailed the molestation case against left-hander Luke Heimlich when he was 15. Shortly before Friday’s game, Heimlich’s attorney said the junior had asked to be excused from playing.

Bryce Fehmel (5-2) started Saturday’s game for the Beavers (54-4), who won back-to-back World Series titles in 2006 and 2007.

Vanderbilt (36-24-1) started 6-foot-4 right-hander Kyle Wright (5-6), who could be the first-overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Oregon St beats Vandy…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News