Ohio woman reunited with lost tortoise after two-week search

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:05 am 06/19/2017 12:05am
In this June 2017 photo, Kathie Heisinger poses with her desert tortoise Otis after they were reunited in Sebring, Ohio. Otis' surprising trek around northeast Ohio has ended happily for its owner, whose two-week search for her beloved tortoise, in a twist of fate, quite possibly saved her sister’s life. (Kevin Graff/The Review via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — It took two weeks, the kindness of both friends and strangers and a $700 reward, but a tortoise that went missing is back with its owner in Ohio.

Otis the California desert tortoise escaped from Kathie Heisinger’s home in Sebring in Mahoning County on May 30.

Carnival workers soon found him and took him 20 miles away to Stark County, where he once again escaped.

The man who then discovered Otis on a road took him home to his children. After reading about the missing tortoise in the newspaper, the man called Heisinger, who was reunited with her beloved pet of 25 years.

