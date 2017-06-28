502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 9:02 pm 06/28/2017 09:02pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 6 1 .857
Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 2 .714 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 5 .286 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 5 .286 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 5 3 .625
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 5 3 .625
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 3 .625
State College (Cardinals) 4 4 .500 1
Auburn (Nationals) 3 5 .375 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 6 .250 3
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 6 2 .750
Vermont (Athletics) 4 4 .500 2
Tri-City (Astros) 3 5 .375 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 2 6 .250 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 3, Tri-City 1

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 8:39 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News