502

Latest News

Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 10:32 pm 06/27/2017 10:32pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 6 1 .857
Hudson Valley (Rays) 5 2 .714 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 2 5 .286 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 2 5 .286 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 3 .625
Batavia (Marlins) 5 3 .625
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 5 3 .625
State College (Cardinals) 4 4 .500 1
Auburn (Nationals) 3 5 .375 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 6 .250 3
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Connecticut (Tigers) 5 2 .714
Vermont (Athletics) 4 4 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 3 4 .429 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Connecticut, TBD

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » New York-Penn League
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Latest News